Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe Opposition Leader Freed After 595 Days Behind Bars

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zimbabwean opposition politician Job Sikhala enters the holding cells at the magistrates court in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 24, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi On Tuesday, a Zimbabwe court sentenced opposition politician Job Sikhala to a suspended two-year prison term after being convicted earlier in January of inciting public violence. Sikhala had been arrested and detained on June 14, 2022. This week’s sentencing means he will be freed after being jailed for 595 days. Sikhala, a 52-year-old former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member of parliament,…


