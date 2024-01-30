Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Military Abuses Against Civilians Intensify

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Destruction at a school in Namsham, Shan State, after Myanmar military airstrikes on January 9, 2024. © 2024 Private (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s military junta has increasingly carried out unlawful airstrikes harming civilians in its military operations against a coalition of opposition and ethnic armed groups, Human Rights Watch said today. Governments that provide transfers or assistance of arms or materiel to the junta forces risk being complicit in war crimes. Three years since the February 1, 2021, coup in Myanmar, the junta’s widespread and systematic abuses against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
