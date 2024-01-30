Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renewable projects are getting built faster – but there’s even more need for speed

By Thomas Longden, Senior Researcher, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
We’re getting faster at building renewables – but we’ll have to speed up even more to reach our 2030 target of 82% clean energyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
