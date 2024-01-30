Schools have a long way to go to offer equitable learning opportunities, especially in French immersion
By Diana Burchell, PhD Candidate in Developmental Psychology and Education, University of Toronto
Becky Xi Chen, Professor, Department of Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
Elizabeth Kay-Raining Bird, Professor Emeritus, School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, Dalhousie University
Roksana Dobrin-De Grace, PhD Student in Developmental Psychology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Parents in a study about the accessibility of French immersion programs discussed inadequate support for learning to read and feeling pressured to pay for expensive tutors.
- Tuesday, January 30, 2024