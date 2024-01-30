Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Northern Ireland deal to restore power sharing after two year gap – how it happened and what comes next

By Peter John McLoughlin, Lecturer in Politics, Queen's University Belfast
The Democratic Unionist party (DUP) leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, has finally moved to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland after nearly two years of protest.

The DUP, which has the second most seats in the Northern Ireland assembly, collapsed the government in February 2022 over the terms of the Brexit deal. Many unionists felt that the checks on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland served to separate the region from the UK, and so undermined the Union.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak attempted to address these concerns via the “Windsor…The Conversation


