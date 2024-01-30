Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Should Abandon Dangerous, Authoritarian Rwanda Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists and supporters of Together with Refugees stage a protest in Parliament Square in London, January 25, 2023. © 2023 NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Yesterday, a United Kingdom bill that requires decision-makers to treat Rwanda as a “safe country” to send asylum seekers to—and which disregards a ruling by the UK’s highest court—passed its second reading in the House of Lords, parliament’s upper legislative chamber. The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill poses a grave threat to the rule of law and human rights, setting a dangerous legal and constitutional…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
