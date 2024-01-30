Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Endometriosis takes almost a decade to be diagnosed in the UK — our research has revealed some of the reasons why

By Jasmine Hearn, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Stella Bullo, Senior Lecturer in Linguistics, Manchester Metropolitan University
Around one in ten women and people with uteruses in the UK have endometriosis. This disease causes tissue similar to the womb’s lining to grow in other places – such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. This can cause chronic pain, difficulty getting pregnant, organ damage and fatigue.

Yet despite how common endometriosis is, people who have the disease still wait around eight…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
