Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI companies are merging or collaborating to even out the gap in access to vital datasets

By Karl Schmedders, Professor of Finance, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
José Parra-Moyano, Professor, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Michael Wade, Professor of Innovation and Strategy, Cisco Chair in Digital Business Transformation, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Some recent mergers, acquisitions and investments in the business world have highlighted the strategic value of data to companies. These businesses are not just buying assets or market share – they are also acquiring or investing in large, complementary datasets. This process is known in the business world as horizontal integration.

This integration can drive innovation and provide competitive advantages. It can also open up new revenue streams. Some examples include Microsoft’s acquisitions of LinkedInThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Intelligence doesn’t make you immune to conspiracy theories – it’s more about thinking style
~ Climate change: university researchers feel powerless to take action – survey
~ The surprising reason why insects circle lights at night: They lose track of the sky
~ Endometriosis takes almost a decade to be diagnosed in the UK — our research has revealed some of the reasons why
~ How Jürgen Klopp reconnected Liverpool FC with Shankly’s socialist soul
~ Bespoke humanitarian visa schemes like those for Ukraine and Hong Kong can’t replace the asylum system
~ V&A’s decision to loan looted Asante gold back to Ghana has implications for other British museums
~ The idea of ‘sovereignty’ is central to the Treaty debate – why is it so hard to define?
~ Uzbekistan’s repression survivors tell their harrowing stories in a new documentary
~ Eating leafy greens could be better for oral health than using mouthwash
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter