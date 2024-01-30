AI companies are merging or collaborating to even out the gap in access to vital datasets
By Karl Schmedders, Professor of Finance, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
José Parra-Moyano, Professor, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Michael Wade, Professor of Innovation and Strategy, Cisco Chair in Digital Business Transformation, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Some recent mergers, acquisitions and investments in the business world have highlighted the strategic value of data to companies. These businesses are not just buying assets or market share – they are also acquiring or investing in large, complementary datasets. This process is known in the business world as horizontal integration.
This integration can drive innovation and provide competitive advantages. It can also open up new revenue streams. Some examples include Microsoft’s acquisitions of LinkedIn…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 30, 2024