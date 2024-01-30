Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How teenagers navigate the nuances of social media – and what adults can learn from them

By Linda Kaye, Associate Head of Psychology (Knowledge Exchange and Marketing), Edge Hill University
For older generations, social media might feel like a specific and often new way of interacting – markedly different from meeting in person or talking on the phone. For most teenagers, though, it is part of an interconnected social landscape. They may not necessarily need to distinguish social connections as either online or offline. These can be fluid across digital and physical spaces.

But there are nuances to interacting on social media – and teens are often acutely aware of them. Social media…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
