Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For 150 years, Black journalists have known what confederate monuments really stood for

By Donovan Schaefer, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, University of Pennsylvania
At the turn of the 20th century, Southern sympathizers started building monuments to Confederate leaders. Black newspaper editors saw these emblems clearly for what they stood for – a lost cause.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uzbekistan’s repression survivors tell their harrowing stories in a new documentary
~ Eating leafy greens could be better for oral health than using mouthwash
~ How teenagers navigate the nuances of social media – and what adults can learn from them
~ ‘We miners die a lot.’ Appalling conditions and poverty wages: the lives of cobalt miners in the DRC
~ The Zone of Interest: new Holocaust film powerfully lays bare the mechanisms of genocide
~ Nigeria’s plastic ban: why it’s good and how it can work
~ Masters of the Air: Apple’s Air Force drama is imperfect, but powerful
~ Boulder strengthens rules against plastic bags – but do bans and fines actually reduce waste?
~ Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre is leaving the gun group in trouble but still powerful
~ Why Trump’s control of the Republican Party is bad for democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter