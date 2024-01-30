Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Telehealth makes timely abortions possible for many, research shows

By Leah Koenig, PhD Candidate in Public Health, University of California, San Francisco
Ushma Upadhyay, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Science, University of California, San Francisco
Access to telehealth abortion care can determine whether a person can obtain an abortion in the United States. For young people and those living on low incomes, telehealth makes a critical difference in getting timely abortion care.

These are the key findings from our recent studies published in the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

We surveyed 1,600 people across the country who accessed telehealth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
