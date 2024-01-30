Tolerance.ca
UN Food Award for Ethiopia’s Premier Ignores Wartime Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced people from Western Tigray stand outside a school where they are sheltering in Mekele, Ethiopia, February 24, 2021. © 2021 EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images On January 28, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) awarded Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the Agricola Medal, the highest award from the agency’s Director-General, for Abiy’s “contribution to rural and economic development in Ethiopia.” The award may come as a surprise given Ethiopia’s dire humanitarian crisis and reports of widespread food insecurity. Recent warnings by…


