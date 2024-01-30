Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Article 23 legislation a ‘dangerous’ moment for human rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the announcement by Chief Executive John Lee that Hong Kong’s legislature would open public consultation on a new draft national security law – known locally as Article 23 legislation – Amnesty International’s China director Sarah Brooks said: “This is potentially the most dangerous moment for human rights in Hong Kong since the introduction […] The post Hong Kong: Article 23 legislation a ‘dangerous’ moment for human rights   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uzbekistan’s repression survivors tell their harrowing stories in a new documentary
~ Eating leafy greens could be better for oral health than using mouthwash
~ How teenagers navigate the nuances of social media – and what adults can learn from them
~ ‘We miners die a lot.’ Appalling conditions and poverty wages: the lives of cobalt miners in the DRC
~ The Zone of Interest: new Holocaust film powerfully lays bare the mechanisms of genocide
~ Nigeria’s plastic ban: why it’s good and how it can work
~ Masters of the Air: Apple’s Air Force drama is imperfect, but powerful
~ Boulder strengthens rules against plastic bags – but do bans and fines actually reduce waste?
~ Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre is leaving the gun group in trouble but still powerful
~ For 150 years, Black journalists have known what confederate monuments really stood for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter