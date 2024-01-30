Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana’s looted Asante gold comes home (for now) – Asante ruler’s advisor tells us about the deal

By Rachel Ama Asaa Engmann, Director of Christiansborg Archaeological Heritage Project, Associate Professor at Africa Institute Sharjah & Associate Graduate Faculty, Rutgers University
After 150 years, 39 artefacts that form part of Asante’s royal regalia are due to return to the Asantehene (ruler of the Asante people) in Kumasi, Ghana, in February and April this year. The Asante empire was the largest and most powerful in the region in the 18th century and controlled an area that was rich in gold. Many of the gold royal artefacts were looted by British troops during the third Anglo-Asante war of 1874 (Sagrenti War).


© The Conversation -
