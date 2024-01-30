India: visa problems for English cricketer reflect a longstanding security rift with neighbouring Pakistan
By Dheeraj Paramesha, Lecturer in Intelligence, Security and Policing, School of Criminology, University of Hull
Young England cricketer Shoaib Bashir arrived in Hyderabad just in time to see the team triumph in style, inflicting a rare and unexpected victory against an Indian side considered nigh on unbeatable on its home turf. Bashir, a 20-year-old spin bowler who had been a surprise selection when the team was announced at the beginning of January, missed the first Test match because his Indian visa had been delayed.
This is not the first time a visiting cricketer has had visa problems in India. The same has happened to English cricketers Moeen Ali and Saqib Mahmood, while Australian opening…
- Tuesday, January 30, 2024