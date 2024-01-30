Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
European immigrants introduced farming to prehistoric North Africa, new research shows

By Rafael M Martínez Sánchez, Prehistoria, Universidad de Córdoba
The Neolithic age – when agriculture and animal farming were adopted – has become one of the most widely studied periods of social and economic transition in recent years. It was a period that drove great change in the evolution of human society.

Recent research – the fruit of projects that combine archaeological excavation and analysis of ancient DNA – points to rapid development in the Middle East, in the region known as the Fertile Crescent. The innovations that came about there subsequently spread, and…The Conversation


