Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Victorian bookshop owner has called for ‘a substantial shift’ in ‘woke’ Australian publishing – but we still need diverse books

By Sarah Mokrzycki, Sessional Academic, children's literature and creative writing, Victoria University
The owner of Robinsons Bookshop has listed several kinds of books ‘missing’ from its shelves, including ‘kids picture books with just white kids on the cover’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s ranking in global anti-corruption index remains steady – but shows we cannot be complacent
~ Allowing duck hunting to continue in Victoria is shameful and part of a disturbing trend
~ Kuwait: Drop charges against Bidun activist for speaking out over human rights of stateless
~ Yemen: Judge Arrested After Criticizing Houthis
~ France: Migrant Children Sleep in the Street in Marseille
~ Jamaica is developing, but at what cost?
~ Serbian media blame Armenian ‘betrayal’ of Russia for the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
~ The UN’s top court didn’t call for a ceasefire in Gaza – how does NZ respond now?
~ There is overwhelming gender bias in the NDIS – and the review doesn’t address it
~ Thailand: Don’t Return Rock Band Members to Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter