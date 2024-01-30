Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Judge Arrested After Criticizing Houthis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Galaxy Leader, a ship seized by the Houthi armed group on November 19, 2023, at a port on the Red Sea in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate, November 22, 2023.  © 2023 AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Houthis have arrested a judge in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, most likely because of his posts on X, formally Twitter, criticizing Houthi actions in the Red Sea, Human Rights Watch said today. The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, threaten, detain, and imprison people who criticize them in the areas of Yemen that they control. “While the Houthis are busy promoting an image…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ France: Migrant Children Sleep in the Street in Marseille
~ Jamaica is developing, but at what cost?
~ Serbian media blame Armenian ‘betrayal’ of Russia for the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
~ The UN’s top court didn’t call for a ceasefire in Gaza – how does NZ respond now?
~ There is overwhelming gender bias in the NDIS – and the review doesn’t address it
~ Thailand: Don’t Return Rock Band Members to Russia
~ Hockey Canada’s issues go beyond a few bad apples — the entire system needs to be re-engineered
~ Drone attack on American troops risks widening Middle East conflict – and drawing in Iran-US tensions
~ What’s unsettling about Catan: How board games uphold colonial narratives
~ Bhutan: New Government Should Release Political Prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter