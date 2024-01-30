Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UN’s top court didn’t call for a ceasefire in Gaza – how does NZ respond now?

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
The International Court of Justice stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. New Zealand now needs to refine its foreign policy to play a constructive role in what happens next.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jamaica is developing, but at what cost?
~ Serbian media blame Armenian ‘betrayal’ of Russia for the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
~ There is overwhelming gender bias in the NDIS – and the review doesn’t address it
~ Thailand: Don’t Return Rock Band Members to Russia
~ Hockey Canada’s issues go beyond a few bad apples — the entire system needs to be re-engineered
~ Drone attack on American troops risks widening Middle East conflict – and drawing in Iran-US tensions
~ What’s unsettling about Catan: How board games uphold colonial narratives
~ Bhutan: New Government Should Release Political Prisoners
~ Your skin is a mirror of your health – here’s what yours might be saying
~ What Canada can learn from Ireland on citizen engagement to bolster democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter