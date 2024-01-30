There is overwhelming gender bias in the NDIS – and the review doesn’t address it
By Diana Piantedosi, Honorary Research Fellow (Deakin University), PhD Candidate (La Trobe University), La Trobe University
Lena Molnar, Research Fellow, Newcastle Youth Studies Centre, University of Newcastle
Maya Panisset, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Raelene Wilding, Associate Professor of Sociology, La Trobe University
The review of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) released last month included welcome recommendations to better support First Nations people, understand culturally diverse concepts of disability and care, and advocacy for LGBTIQ+ people. The review acknowledges women with disability face barriers to access support and efforts to understand their experiences need…
