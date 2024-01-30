Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Don’t Return Rock Band Members to Russia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The rock band Bi-2 performs in Estoril, Portugal, July 6, 2023. © 2023 Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Members of the exiled Russian-Belarusian rock band Bi-2 face persecution for their public criticism of the Russian government if Thailand deports them to Russia, Human Rights Watch said today. Thai police arrested the seven band members for allegedly performing a concert without the proper work authorizations and later moved them to an immigration detention center pending deportation. “The Thai authorities should immediately release the detained…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
