Bhutan: New Government Should Release Political Prisoners

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan addresses the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, September 22, 2017. © 2017 Richard Drew/AP Photo (New York) – Bhutan’s new government should uphold the economic and social rights of Bhutanese people, many of whom are struggling to meet their basic needs, and release all political prisoners, Human Rights Watch said in a letter released today to Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. Tobgay was sworn in as prime minister on January 25, 2024, following his People’s Democratic Party’s victory in recent elections. Human…


