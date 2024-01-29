Tolerance.ca
Editing memories, spying on our bodies, normalising weird goggles: Apple’s new Vision Pro has big ambitions

By Luke Heemsbergen, Senior Lecturer, Digital, Political, Media, Deakin University
Apple Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset – which the company hopes is a “revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment” – that begins shipping to the public (in the United States) later this week.

Critics have doubted the appeal of the face-worn computer, which “seamlessly blends digital content with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
