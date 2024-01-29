Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friendship is crucial for refugee children – here’s how to talk to your child about being welcoming

By Rachel Hoare, Director of the Trinity Centre for Forced Migration Studies, Trinity College Dublin
From playmates to emotional support, friendships are incredibly important for children at all stages of growing up. For the thousands of children who come to the UK as refugees, a friendly smile from a classmate could make the difference between feeling welcome and feeling excluded.

In the year ending September 2023, many thousands of children, including 4,656 children travelling alone (unaccompanied minors) claimed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
