Silent fields: a cocktail of pesticides is stunting bumblebee colonies across Europe, study shows
By Charlie C. Nicholson, Researcher in Biology, Lund University
Jessica Knapp, Lecturer in Ecology, Trinity College Dublin
Maj Rundlöf, Researcher in Ecology, Lund University
The European Parliament voted against a proposal to curb the use of agricultural pesticides in November 2023. These chemicals, designed to protect crop yield from pest insects and other organisms, can contaminate the water and air and threaten the people and wildlife that maintain the vitality of our landscapes.
In some respects, Europe and its governing bodies lead the world in setting and achieving sustainability goals.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 29, 2024