Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From mud and vinegar to 3D printing skin, the way we treat wounds still challenges humanity

By Sarah Maddocks, Lecturer in Microbiology, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Whether it’s the sting of a paper cut or the trauma of battle injury, wounds are woven into the tapestry of human experience. And since ancient times, we’ve fought the enemy that lurks within them – infection.

The constant threat of injury on the battlefield led to the search for new ways to combat wound infection. But early surgical procedures lacked the sterile instruments available today, meaning that for many years, surgery came with the added risk of post-operative wound…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fleeing home as a queer Ukrainian
~ When is criticism of Israel antisemitic? A scholar of modern Jewish history explains
~ Friendship is crucial for refugee children – here’s how to talk to your child about being welcoming
~ Silent fields: a cocktail of pesticides is stunting bumblebee colonies across Europe, study shows
~ The death of Pitchfork is worrying news for music journalism – and the women who read it
~ From Twitter to X: one year on, are white supremacists back?
~ Nasa’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity has ended its mission – its success paves the way for more flying vehicles on other planets and moons
~ The battle of Waterlooplein: how Amsterdam’s Jews fought back against Nazi occupation in 1941
~ How simple changes can open up Britain’s green spaces so everyone can benefit from them
~ Through Cable Street Beat, music became a potent antifascist weapon against the far right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter