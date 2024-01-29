Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The battle of Waterlooplein: how Amsterdam’s Jews fought back against Nazi occupation in 1941

By Ben Braber, Honorary Research Fellow in History, University of Glasgow
For his latest film, Occupied City, the British artist Steve McQueen has turned his sights on the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam, his home town.

McQueen’s documentary is informed by the 2019 book, Atlas of an Occupied City: Amsterdam 1940-1945, by Dutch author and film director – and McQueen’s wife – Bianca Stigter. Film critic Peter Bradshaw has described it as a “monumental survey-meditation” on daily life under German rule.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fleeing home as a queer Ukrainian
~ When is criticism of Israel antisemitic? A scholar of modern Jewish history explains
~ Friendship is crucial for refugee children – here’s how to talk to your child about being welcoming
~ Silent fields: a cocktail of pesticides is stunting bumblebee colonies across Europe, study shows
~ From mud and vinegar to 3D printing skin, the way we treat wounds still challenges humanity
~ The death of Pitchfork is worrying news for music journalism – and the women who read it
~ From Twitter to X: one year on, are white supremacists back?
~ Nasa’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity has ended its mission – its success paves the way for more flying vehicles on other planets and moons
~ How simple changes can open up Britain’s green spaces so everyone can benefit from them
~ Through Cable Street Beat, music became a potent antifascist weapon against the far right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter