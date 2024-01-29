Affirmative action policies to increase diversity are successful, but controversial, around the world
By Rachel M Gisselquist, Senior Research Fellow, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Min J. Kim, Visiting Assistant Professor at the George Washington University; Visiting Researcher, United Nations University
In a landmark judgment in June 2023, the US supreme court ruled against the use of race-conscious admissions in colleges and universities. This decision marked a controversial end to affirmative action in US higher education admissions.
Race-conscious admissions policies at American universities have a history that goes back to the 1960s civil rights movement. These…
- Monday, January 29, 2024