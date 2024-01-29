Tolerance.ca
South Africa is failing people who aren’t poor, but aren’t middle class either

By Tinashe Mushayanyama, Online Assistant Lecturer, University of South Africa
Adrino Mazenda, Senior Researcher, Associate Professor, University of Pretoria
Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu, Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Mary Mangai, Senior Lecturer, University of Pretoria
Many South African households are trapped. They are neither poor nor middle class. As a demographic they hover above the indigence threshold financially. But they are not yet securely in the middle class.

This aspirant middle class – individuals whose income is above the indigent thresholds but too low to afford the middle-class lifestyle – is growing in metropolitan areas globally. This class is financially vulnerable, with a higher risk of falling back into poverty…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
