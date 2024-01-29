Tolerance.ca
Kenya’s healthcare workers abuse a third of teen mums from informal settlements – study

By Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Caroline W. Kabiru, Senior Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Adolescent girls are more at risk during childbirth. Stigma and abuse by healthcare workers makes them less likely to seek medical care, putting their lives further in danger.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
