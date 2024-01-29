Tolerance.ca
That sharp, green smell of freshly cut grass? It’s a plant’s cry for help – and it may work as a less toxic pesticide for farmers

By Sasimonthakan Tanarsuwongkul, Ph.D. Candidate in Biochemistry, University of South Carolina
Green plants produce a specific gas when under attack to both directly ward off herbivores and pathogens and indirectly lure in herbivore predators.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
