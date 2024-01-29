Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pickle, anyone? 3 possible reasons women get cravings during pregnancy

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Katelyn Barnes, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
Food cravings during pregnancy are common, with studies reporting anywhere between 50% and 90% of pregnant women experience a food craving at least once during their pregnancy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sri Lanka: New Transitional Justice Process Lacks Credibility
~ Cambodia: Authorities must overturn baseless treason conviction of opposition leader
~ Who we care about is limited – but our research shows how humans can expand their ‘moral circle’
~ Freedom of information laws are key to exposing AI wrongdoing. The current system isn’t up to the task
~ Former Labor minister Greg Combet to succeed Peter Costello as chair of the Future Fund
~ Sediment runoff from the land is killing NZ’s seas – it’s time to take action
~ Stage 3 stacks up: the rejigged tax cuts help fight bracket creep and boost middle and upper-middle households
~ India: End Lifelong Warehousing of People with Disabilities
~ More than religion: why some of Israel’s staunchest support comes from the Pacific Islands
~ Hate speech is likely to intensify on social media ahead of Indonesia’s election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter