Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: New Transitional Justice Process Lacks Credibility

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thagbsiwaran Sivaganawathy holds a photo of her daughter, Thageswaran Susanya, at a protest for relatives of the disappeared on May 13, 2019 in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka. © 2019 Allison Joyce/Getty Images (Geneva) – The Sri Lankan government’s proposed law to create another body to investigate wartime abuses replicates previous failed efforts, ignores the needs of victims, and falls far short of meeting Sri Lanka’s international legal obligations, Human Rights Watch said today. Sri Lankan authorities continue to silence and repress families of victims and their communities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cambodia: Authorities must overturn baseless treason conviction of opposition leader
~ Who we care about is limited – but our research shows how humans can expand their ‘moral circle’
~ Pickle, anyone? 3 possible reasons women get cravings during pregnancy
~ Freedom of information laws are key to exposing AI wrongdoing. The current system isn’t up to the task
~ Former Labor minister Greg Combet to succeed Peter Costello as chair of the Future Fund
~ Sediment runoff from the land is killing NZ’s seas – it’s time to take action
~ Stage 3 stacks up: the rejigged tax cuts help fight bracket creep and boost middle and upper-middle households
~ India: End Lifelong Warehousing of People with Disabilities
~ More than religion: why some of Israel’s staunchest support comes from the Pacific Islands
~ Hate speech is likely to intensify on social media ahead of Indonesia’s election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter