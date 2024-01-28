Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: End Lifelong Warehousing of People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nearly 1000 men, women, and children are trapped in Asha Kiran, most of whom will live there for their entire lives. Some are confined to a bed with limited to no activity and are at risk of irreversibly stunted physical, intellectual, emotional, and social development. © 2023 Shantha Rau Barriga/Human Rights Watch (New York) – Authorities in the Delhi government should act on recommendations of the governing board of a shelter for people with disabilities to end the lifelong institutionalization of its nearly 1,000 residents, Human Rights Watch said today. Most people…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Freedom of information laws are key to exposing AI wrongdoing. The current system isn’t up to the task
~ Former Labor minister Greg Combet to succeed Peter Costello as chair of the Future Fund
~ Sediment runoff from the land is killing NZ’s seas – it’s time to take action
~ Stage 3 stacks up: the rejigged tax cuts help fight bracket creep and boost middle and upper-middle households
~ More than religion: why some of Israel’s staunchest support comes from the Pacific Islands
~ Hate speech is likely to intensify on social media ahead of Indonesia’s election
~ Banksias are iconic Australian plants, but their ancestors actually came from North Africa
~ Images shape cities, but who decides which ones survive? It’s a matter of visual justice
~ Maid author Stephanie Land reveals the ‘constant, crushing’ panic of her hungriest year, but this college memoir is ‘emptier’
~ After a lifetime studying superannuation, here are 5 things I wish I knew earlier
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter