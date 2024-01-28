Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hate speech is likely to intensify on social media ahead of Indonesia’s election

By Jati Savitri Sekargati, PhD Candidate in Media and Journalism, Glasgow Caledonian University
As Indonesia’s general election draws closer, the spread of hate speech targeting political figures is expected to intensify, similar to what happened in the 2019 election.

The UN defines hate speech as any communication that attacks an individual or uses pejorative or discriminatory language against an individual…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
