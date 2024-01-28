Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medicare turns 40: since 1984 our health needs have changed but the system hasn’t. 3 reforms to update it

By Stephen Duckett, Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne
The health care world has changed a lot in 40 years, but Medicare hasn’t. Here are three areas for radical forms to the system that will achieve its aims of universal health care for all Australians.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More than religion: why some of Israel’s staunchest support comes from the Pacific Islands
~ Hate speech is likely to intensify on social media ahead of Indonesia’s election
~ Banksias are iconic Australian plants, but their ancestors actually came from North Africa
~ Images shape cities, but who decides which ones survive? It’s a matter of visual justice
~ Maid author Stephanie Land reveals the ‘constant, crushing’ panic of her hungriest year, but this college memoir is ‘emptier’
~ After a lifetime studying superannuation, here are 5 things I wish I knew earlier
~ Do we want a wind farm outside our window? What Australians think about the net zero transition
~ Israel-Palestinian conflict: is the two-state solution now dead?
~ Sport and physical activity alone can’t tackle health inequities in Indigenous communities
~ How art can challenge election-time rhetoric about immigrants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter