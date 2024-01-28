Ruling by UN’s top court means Canada and the U.S. could be complicit in Gaza genocide
By Heidi Matthews, Assistant Professor of Law, Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, Canada
Faisal A. Bhabha, Associate Professor of Law, York University, Canada
Mohammad Fadel, Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Toronto
The recent ruling by the International Court of Justice means Canada could be guilty of supporting genocide in Gaza by cutting aid funding and continuing military exports to Israel.
