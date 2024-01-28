Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ruling by UN’s top court means Canada and the U.S. could be complicit in Gaza genocide

By Heidi Matthews, Assistant Professor of Law, Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, Canada
Faisal A. Bhabha, Associate Professor of Law, York University, Canada
Mohammad Fadel, Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Toronto
The recent ruling by the International Court of Justice means Canada could be guilty of supporting genocide in Gaza by cutting aid funding and continuing military exports to Israel.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
