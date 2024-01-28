Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN genocide ruling won’t change Israel’s behaviour: three reasons why

By Anthoni van Nieuwkerk, Professor of International and Diplomacy Studies, Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs, University of South Africa
A changing world order and global battles for power will derail the quest for peace in Gaza and the Middle East.The Conversation


