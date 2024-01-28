Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Indonesia's President Jokowi remain neutral while his son runs for vice president?

By Mong Palatino
"We have the moral obligation to remind him to stay neutral in the election and that history will not judge him kindly for interfering with the democratic process."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
