Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colorado voters seeking to disqualify Trump from the ballot tell Supreme Court Jan. 6 ‘will forever stain’ US history

By Wayne Unger, Assistant Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University
In their Supreme Court brief, Colorado residents seeking to bar Trump from their state’s ballot say that ‘Trump intentionally organized and incited a violent mob to attack the US Capitol.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a Nigerian mother supported her son with Down syndrome to become a successful Olympian
~ Remembering Holocaust victims, Guterres urges a stand against division
~ Matric results: South Africa’s record school pass rates aren’t what they seem – what’s really happening in the education system
~ Jacob Zuma, the monster South Africa’s ruling ANC created, continues to haunt it
~ ‘They are waiting for us to give up’: Activists face harassment and killings in campaign to protect rivers in Honduras
~ UN’s top court puts Israel on notice over its war in Gaza. Here’s what its judgement could mean
~ UN world court calls for prevention of genocidal acts in Gaza
~ Nigeria Should Act on UN Review’s Rights Concerns
~ In northern Uganda, war survivors and comfort dogs are ‘healing together’
~ UN’s top court orders Israel to ‘prevent genocide’ in Gaza but fails to call for immediate ceasefire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter