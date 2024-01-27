Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Holocaust victims, Guterres urges a stand against division

In remembrance of the victims of the Holocaust, UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a call for global unity against the rise of hate and division, cautioning that intolerance is proliferating rapidly and that no society is exempt from its reach.


