Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Matric results: South Africa’s record school pass rates aren’t what they seem – what’s really happening in the education system

By Michael Le Cordeur, Professor and Chair, Department of Curriculum Studies, Stellenbosch University
South Africa’s matric (grade 12) class of 2023, which wrote final school-leaving exams late last year, has been hailed by the country’s minister of basic education for achieving “extraordinary” results. Of the 691,160 candidates who wrote the National Senior Certificate exams, 82.9% – that’s 572,983 – passed, up from 80.1% of the class of 2022. And more candidates than ever before obtained marks that allow them to study…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jacob Zuma, the monster South Africa’s ruling ANC created, continues to haunt it
~ ‘They are waiting for us to give up’: Activists face harassment and killings in campaign to protect rivers in Honduras
~ UN’s top court puts Israel on notice over its war in Gaza. Here’s what its judgement could mean
~ UN world court calls for prevention of genocidal acts in Gaza
~ Nigeria Should Act on UN Review’s Rights Concerns
~ In northern Uganda, war survivors and comfort dogs are ‘healing together’
~ UN’s top court orders Israel to ‘prevent genocide’ in Gaza but fails to call for immediate ceasefire
~ UN court ruling against Israel shows limits of legal power to prevent genocide − but rapid speed
~ Mali’s Peace Deal Ends
~ British journalist Myriam Francois hits back on Houthi bombings and Red Sea conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter