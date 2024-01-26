Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN’s top court puts Israel on notice over its war in Gaza. Here’s what its judgement could mean

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
Much greater emphasis will need to be taken to distinguish between targeting combatants and civilians, and additional measures of precaution will need to be taken to avoid civilian casualties.The Conversation


