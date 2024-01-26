Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN’s top court orders Israel to ‘prevent genocide’ in Gaza but fails to call for immediate ceasefire

By Michelle Farrell, Professor of International Law, University of Liverpool
The ICJ ruling has called on Israel to ‘prevent’ genocide in Gaza, but has no power to stop the conflict.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In northern Uganda, war survivors and comfort dogs are ‘healing together’
~ UN court ruling against Israel shows limits of legal power to prevent genocide − but rapid speed
~ Mali’s Peace Deal Ends
~ British journalist Myriam Francois hits back on Houthi bombings and Red Sea conflict
~ 5 key talking points as Afcon enters the knock-out phase in Côte d'Ivoire
~ Disinformation is often blamed for swaying elections – the research says something else
~ The Kitchen: Daniel Kaluuya and Kano’s dystopian film portrays a gentrified future uncomfortably close to home
~ What would Carl Jung tell you to do with your spreadsheet of life goals? Throw it away and embrace the feminine
~ How cars and road infrastructure became part of the UK’s culture wars
~ Is diabetes remission really as hard to achieve as a new study suggests?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter