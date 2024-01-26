Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali’s Peace Deal Ends

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Representatives of the Azawad Movement attend the signing of the Algerian-brokered peace agreement in Bamako, Mali, June 20, 2015. © 2015 Habibou Kouyate/Getty Images Mali's junta announced yesterday the end of a 2015 peace agreement with armed separatist groups. Should fighting intensify, it’s critical that the warring parties abide by international humanitarian law—the laws of war—and protect civilians against dangers arising from military operations. In a statement read on national television, Col. Abdoulaye Maïga, spokesperson for the Malian military government,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
