Human Rights Observatory

5 key talking points as Afcon enters the knock-out phase in Côte d'Ivoire

By Wycliffe W. Njororai Simiyu, Professor and Chair of Kinesiology and Health Science, Stephen F. Austin State University
Judging from media and online activity, this has been the most talked about Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in many years. That’s not just because the tournament, held every two years, is becoming a significant event on the international football calendar. It’s also because there was a lot at stake this year – for competing nations, teams, organisers (the Confederation of African Football…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
