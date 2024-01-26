Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Traitors: the show’s Highland setting is befitting a game of deception

By Kevin MacNeil, Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of Stirling
On a recent writing retreat at Moniack Mhòr (Scotland’s writing centre, situated four miles from Loch Ness) I was astonished to note how many of my fellow writers were obsessed with the television programme The Traitors. Ardross Castle, where The Traitors is shot, is located not far from Moniack Mhòr, a fact that excited the novelists and screenwriters.

The Traitors is essentially a stylised version of the popular party game Mafia – it involves loyalty, deceit, trust and suspicion, qualities which are inherently drama-friendly.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ British journalist Myriam Francois hits back on Houthi bombings and Red Sea conflict
~ 5 key talking points as Afcon enters the knock-out phase in Côte d'Ivoire
~ Disinformation is often blamed for swaying elections – the research says something else
~ The Kitchen: Daniel Kaluuya and Kano’s dystopian film portrays a gentrified future uncomfortably close to home
~ What would Carl Jung tell you to do with your spreadsheet of life goals? Throw it away and embrace the feminine
~ How cars and road infrastructure became part of the UK’s culture wars
~ Is diabetes remission really as hard to achieve as a new study suggests?
~ AI is supposed to make us more efficient – but it could mean we waste more energy
~ Certain indoor air pollutants can be absorbed through the skin – here’s what you need to know
~ Humans are going back to the Moon to stay, but when that will be is becoming less clear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter