Human Rights Observatory

Certain indoor air pollutants can be absorbed through the skin – here’s what you need to know

By Asit Kumar Mishra, Research Fellow in School of Public of Health, University College Cork
Gabriel Bekö, Associate professor, Technical University of Denmark
Even though most of us will spend a majority of our lives indoors, that doesn’t mean we aren’t still exposed to air pollution. Indoor air contains a wide array of pollutants including chemicals found in many common household items, building materials and cleaning products.

These chemicals (known as volatile organic compounds) can occur in gaseous form, which means we can inhale them. But there’s a sub-group of volatile…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
