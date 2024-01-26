Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our sense of taste helps pace our eating – understanding how may lead to new avenues for weight loss

By Zachary Knight, Professor of Physiology, Kavli Institute for Fundamental Neuroscience, University of California, San Francisco
The first-ever imaging and recording of a brainstem structure critical for feeling full could help reveal exactly how weight loss drugs like Ozempic work, and how to make them more effective.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
