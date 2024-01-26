Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden could still stand down before the election – here’s how and what would happen next

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
When Joe Biden took the oath of office in January 2021, many expected him to be the “placeholder president”. His mandate: heal the country’s wounds after four turbulent years of Donald Trump. Don’t try to be a transformative figure. Then hand the reins to a capable successor.

Fast forward to 2024 and there’s room for debate about the merits (and demerits) of Biden’s first-term legacy. But it’s Biden’s decision to run for re-election that’s become the major…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ British journalist Myriam Francois hits back on Houthi bombings and Red Sea conflict
~ 5 key talking points as Afcon enters the knock-out phase in Côte d'Ivoire
~ Disinformation is often blamed for swaying elections – the research says something else
~ The Kitchen: Daniel Kaluuya and Kano’s dystopian film portrays a gentrified future uncomfortably close to home
~ What would Carl Jung tell you to do with your spreadsheet of life goals? Throw it away and embrace the feminine
~ How cars and road infrastructure became part of the UK’s culture wars
~ Is diabetes remission really as hard to achieve as a new study suggests?
~ AI is supposed to make us more efficient – but it could mean we waste more energy
~ The Traitors: the show’s Highland setting is befitting a game of deception
~ Certain indoor air pollutants can be absorbed through the skin – here’s what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter